The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

All of Malta's newspapers prominently featured front page reporting on the inauguration of Donald Trump as president of the United States of America as he once again took office following his election in November.

The Times of Malta separately also reports that 22 people out of 72 interrogated by the police in connection with a benefit fraud racket mentioned former MP Silvio Grixti.

In court on Monday, Police Inspector Andy Rotin testified that most of those interrogated had chosen not to answer questions and remain silent. But 22 named Grixti while another three named fellow defendant Luke Saliba.

The Malta Independent also reports on the latest developments in court on the benefit fraud racket prosecution.

It separately carries comment from Medical Association of Malta president Martin Balzan, who told the paper that the union had met senior government officials about their proposals ahead of planned industrial action tomorrow and is now waiting for officials to discuss them with the Minister and respond in writing.

In-Nazzjon carried a statement from shadow health minister Adrian Delia on its front page, which said that the government should stop taking people for a ride and fix the crisis in Malta's healthcare system.

L-Orrizont reports that 57,600 tonnes of illegal waste were collected in 2024, with the Cleansing and Maintenance division managing to resolve 96% of the cases reported to it last year.

It separately reports on how the General Workers Union has begun appointing a new secretary for its maritime and aviation section.