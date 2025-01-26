The following are the top stories in Malta's Sunday newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta reports that the government paid €1m from taxpayer funds to expropriate a 100m pathway between two residential roads in Victoria, saying it will be transformed into a new road. It also reports that Robert Abela’s office has failed to explain why it has not published the annual asset declaration of the members of the Cabinet.

MaltaToday says Yorgen Fenech's bail shocked Malta and ruffled feathers in the government. It also reports that the area of dwellings in green areas in the past 10 years equals the size of Birkirkara and Qormi.

The Malta Independent quotes the standards commissioner saying that the composition of the Standards Committee should be changed.

It-Torċa says court-appointed experts in the Vitals inquiry were paid €240 an hour and are refusing to come to Malta to testify about their findings. It also reports that inflation dropped in the past three years.

Illum says the government is considering a proposal by the MAM doctors' union for a 'general promotion' for GPs.

KullĦadd says entrepreneurs are being asked to have their say on the government's consultation on its vision for Malta in 25 years' time.