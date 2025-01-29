The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta leads with details of a draft report on changes to electoral boundaries being considered by the Electoral Commission. It also reports how a young Italian tourist was hospitalised after falling off a balcony The incident has been linked to domestic violence. 

The Malta Independent highlights the result of a survey among SMEs. Respondents expressed concern over employee shortages, unfair competition and late payments. It also reports that the PN has claimed discrimination among employees of Transport Malta. 

MaltaToday says a LESA official was suspended over bribery allegations. In court, bail was granted to a police sergeant accused of leaking information and a gym owner accused of bribery.

L-orizzont says 5,000 skill cards have been issued to third-country nationals engaged by the hotel and restaurant sector.  It also says that the National Audit Office has dismissed PN allegations about the Malta Film Commission. 

In-Nazzjon says that according to the survey by the Chamber of SMEs, 76% of businesses believe that the country is heading in the wrong direction.

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.