The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Saturday.

The Times of Malta, The Malta Independent and In-Nazzjon all dedicate a significant section of their front pages to report on how former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri and former Konrad Mizzi are among five people set to face criminal charges over plans to receive payments from 17 Black, a secret offshore company owned by Yorgen Fenech.

This comes after a criminal inquiry concluded that the two ex-government officials and Fenech should be charged. Magistrate Charmaine Galea's inquiry was reportedly presented to the Attorney General at the end of last week.

The Times and the Independent both also feature as a leading story of how a rush of legal notices published on Christmas Eve will usher in higher fees for a raft of financial institutions, including banks, insurance providers and financial services companies.

The eight new legal notices amended legislation surrounding a raft of services from retirement funds to crypto assets, with the majority increasing application and supervisory fees for companies operating in these sectors.

L-Orizzont's lead story is a government press release detailing how €87 million has been spent on disbursing pensions and other social security benefits in recent days. They also said that pensions have increased by €70 in the last ten years.

It separately reports on how tug boat operators are set to be exempt from EU rules about fuel efficiency and pollution aimed at cargo vessels, after Labour MEP Daniel Attard raised the issue with the European Commission.