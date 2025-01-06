The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Friday.

Times of Malta's leading story reports how builders can now obtain a license without having to pass an exam, following recent legal changes allowing for assessment by committee.

It also reports the death of former PN minister Michael Falzon, a leading figure in Eddie Fenech Adams’s first governments and a media commentator outside his time in politics.

The Malta Independent reports Prime Minister Robert Abela saying he is not against the 17 Black magisterial inquiry being published and believes all such inquiries should be made public.

It also reports Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) CEO Kevin Mercieca telling the newspaper in an interview that only two of the 25 complaints about odours in Paola were linked to its incinerator.

L-Orizzont carries Robert Abela pledging to “continue offering stability,” highlighting the governments’ energy subsidies.

It also reports statistics on the number of people seeking help from Caritas last year, a Birkirkara road accident Sunday and the death of former PN minister Michael Falzon.

In-Nazzjon accuses the Prime Minister of wanting to stop magisterial inquiries while calling for the Attorney General to immediately publish an inquiry into offshore company 17 Black.

It also pays tribute to former PN minister Michael Falzon.