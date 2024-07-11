The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

Times of Malta leads with news that Robert Abela still hopes to nominate Chris Fearne to serve as European Commissioner if he can clear his name in court within two weeks.

The newspaper also reports that a convicted fraudster was handed a new four-and-a-half jail term after admitting to swindling 36 unsuspecting victims weeks after serving jail time.

The Malta Independent and L-orizzont similarly report about Fearne's nomination.

In a separate piece, The Malta Independent reports that Malta's population has surpassed 563,000.

L-orizzont reports about the launch of shore-to-ship technology that allows cruise liners to plug into Malta’s electric grid when docked in the Grand Harbour.

In-Nazzjon meanwhile reports an increase of 77,000 non-Maltese in two years.

It also refers to a statement by PN which on Wednesday urged Finance Minister Clyde Caruana to shoulder responsibility for the government's spending of taxpayers' money.