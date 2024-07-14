The following are the top stories in Malta's Sunday newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta leads with heartfelt appeals by the family of Marzia Maatouk, 24, who fled Malta with her husband and was mysteriously found dead in Libya. They want information and the return of the body.

The newspaper also highlights an allergy specialist's concerns about abysmal environmental conditions.

MaltaToday says the Authority for the Responsible Use of Cannabis is working to plug a cannabic club legal loophole allowing multiple memberships.

The Malta Independent also features the Authority for the Responsible Use of Cannabis, saying its head wants discussion to stop tobacco smoking in public. The newspaper also reports that economists have called for government courage to shift Malta's economic model.

It-Torċa features comments by the health minister on plans for St Luke's to be a back-up for Mater Dei Hospital. It also says 280 students have graduated from Barts medical school in Gozo.

KullĦadd says there have been 864 applications for refunds of IVF spending in a scheme set up by the government. It also says that the shore-to-ship power system's inauguration was a historic measure to reduce harmful emissions.

Il-Mument carries a picture of Spain and England players and says today will deliver the final verdict of the Euros 2024.