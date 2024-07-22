The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta leads with news that the energy regulator failed to enforce legal requirements by Enemalta to submit plans on how it intends to develop the electricity distribution network.

It separately reports that Agriculture Minister Anton Refalo has “returned” a 19th century stone marker he controversially kept in the garden of his Qala home, according to the chairman of Heritage Malta.

The Malta Independent publishes a report about Joe Biden dropping out of the White House race.

In a separate piece, it refers to comments by Robert Abela, who, on Sunday told PL supporters Enemalta did not have enough time to carry out all the necessary work to bolster the energy distribution system.

In-Nazzjon meanwhile publishes comments by Bernard Grech, who told party supporters the Maltese were suffering the consequences of the government's spending of millions of euros in the 'fraudulent' hospitals' deal.

The newspaper also claims the power cut issue has increased tension between members of the PL party.

L-orizzont also reports on Biden's dropping out of the election. Separately, the newspaper publishes comments by Abela about the implementation of a plan to bolster energy supply across the islands.