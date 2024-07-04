The following are the stories making the front pages of Malta's newspapers.

Times of Malta and The Malta Independent lead with the arraignment of Shaukat Ali, the suspected hidden hand in Vitals deal, who is charged with corruption.

Times of Malta also reports that an ecstasy-themed ‘MDMA gummies’ sweet has been removed from Wolt after it was found to contain a “dangerous” synthetic hallucinogenic drug.

The Malta Independent and L-orizzont highlight a statement by Carmen Ciantar, the former CEO of the Foundation for Medical Services, who has made a fresh police complaint after Times of Malta revelations about a smear campaign against her.

In-Nazzjon leads with a PN statement calling for the appointment of the police commissioner to require a qualified majority in parliament.