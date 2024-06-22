These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta leads with the Chamber of Advocates criticising Labour firebrand Emanuel Cuschieri for singling out a prosecutor for criticism. Cuschieri splashed a photo of the lead prosecutor in the Vitals case on his Facebook page.

The newspaper also highlights news that a Church commission has referred allegations of three instances of sexual abuse of minors to the police.

The Malta Independent leads with the Church commission reporting that it concluded 26 investigations into abuse allegations, with eight (some of them historic) being substantiated.

L-Orizzont also leads with the Church commission’s findings. It notes that four of the eight cases substantiated involved minors.

The newspaper also reports that Saturday marks the opening night of the Mediterranne Film Festival.

The newspaper also gives prominence to complaints by defence lawyers in the Vitals case about the huge freezing orders requested by prosecutors.

In-Nazzjon leads with PN leader Bernard Grech pledging to lead a government that “gives hope” if elected. The newspaper also reports that Labour backbenchers are unhappy with Robert Abela’s leadership.