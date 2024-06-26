The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta leads with news from court on how, according to Angelo Gafà, the police could not investigate the Vitals deal because they had no access to financial documents seized as part of a magisterial inquiry into that concession.

The newspaper also reports that the magistrate’s court has ordered Prince Paul-Philippe al Romaniei to be extradited to Romania after the Office of the Attorney General appealed an initial decision to deny the request.

The MaltaToday and The Malta Independent also lead with news from court.

In their main article, the newspapers report that there are sufficient grounds to merit the indictment of Joseph Muscat, Konrad Mizzi, Keith Schembri and others for crimes relating to the fraudulent hospitals’ concession.

And while The Malta Independent separately reports on the police's lack of visibility over the Vitals' case, the MaltaToday reports that Correctional Services Agency Head of Strategy Svetlana Muscat has been put on forced leave after she was interrogated by the police.

In-Nazzjon meanwhile reports on the indictment of Muscat, Mizzi and Schembri, and, separately, about Muscat's forced leave.

L-orizzont carries an article about the swearing-in of 476 councillors on Tuesday, formally concluding the June 8 local election process and kicking off their five-year term in local government.

It also reports that a company with past ties to Schembri has been cleared of all criminal charges related to the Vitals deal to privatise three state hospitals.