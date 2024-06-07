Friday marks the so-called ‘day of reflection’ of the electoral campaign, meaning no political reporting is permitted.

With that in mind, these are the leading stories making headlines in Friday’s local newspapers.

Times of Malta leads with Austin Gatt saying the day of reflection law should be scrapped. Gatt was the minister who introduced it in 1991.

The newspaper also reports that Malta International Airport has introduced its first 3D security scanner.

The Malta Independent leads with a look at EU elections elsewhere, writing that the first member states are heading to the polling booths.

The newspaper also asks whether the day of reflection law makes sense in the social media era.

In-Nazzjon leads with a four-year prison sentence for a child abuser who defiled his granddaughter.

It also highlights the fact that Malta today marks the feast of Sette Giugno.

L-Orizzont dedicates its front page to the signing of collective agreement between the General Workers Union and Occupational Health and Safety Authority.