The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta leads with news that a freedom of information (FOI) request for ministers’ wealth declarations has been rejected by the prime minister’s office.

It also reports that the prime suspect in the murder of a woman stabbed to death in her apartment 10 years ago is still on the run.

The Malta Independent leads with the findings of a rule of law report set to be published later on Monday which claims that the prime minister's attacks on the judiciary raised concern over the separation of powers.

The newspaper separately reports that 5,393 people with disability are currently in employment.

In-Nazzjon reports the Nationalist party collected €283,780 in a telethon on Sunday, while it also publishes comments by Bernard Grech who told party supporters the PN was the people's sole voice in parliament.

L-orizzont meanwhile publishes comments by Robert Abela who on Sunday told party faithful the PL was focused on investing in families.