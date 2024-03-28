The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

Times of Malta and the other newspapers give prominence to parliament's nomination of Myriam Spiteri Debono as the next president of Malta.

Times of Malta also reports that questions have been raised after the Ċirkewwa tragedy which claimed a diver's life.

The Malta Independent says BirdLife has proposed a moratorium on spring hunting of Turtle-doves.

In-Nazzjon quotes Opposition Leader Bernard Grech saying Spiteri Debono will help the Maltese people redeem themselves and unite.

l-orizzont, the only newspaper which does not have the Spiteri Debono nomination on its front page, leads with reactions to plans for the introduction of the Skills Pass. It also features ideas by MEP candidate Steve Ellul.