The following are the main stories in Thursday's newspapers.

Times of Malta says police were warned by a psychiatrist 12 years ago that a man who allegedly committed murder on January 1 this year should not have firearms because of his mental condition.

In another story, the newspaper quotes a survey on social media habits in Malta which found that people are making use of their maps apps just as frequently as they use social media.

The Malta Independent says the Commissioner of Standards has found unfounded accusations made by the Għaqda Studenti tal-Liġi about the Prime Minister.

L-Orizzont says the Standards Commissioner has concluded that the Prime Minister did not prejudice the Pelin Kaya case with his comments.

In-Nazzjon reports about a meeting PN leader Bernard Grech had with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen.