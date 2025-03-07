The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Friday.

Times of Malta leads with news that EU leaders rallied around Ukraine on Thursday and agreed to boost the bloc's defences at a crisis summit, as Washington said talks with Kyiv were back on track to secure a ceasefire with Russia.

The newspaper also reports on its front page that the funeral arrangements have been scaled back for former Xagħra archpriest Eucharist Sultana, who was barred by the Vatican from exercising his functions as a priest over child abuse claims.

The Malta Independent and L-orizzont meanwhile lead with comments by prime minister Robert Abela who on Thursday said that boosting military spending will not end the war between Ukraine and Russia.

The Independent also separately reports that PN MP Karol Aquilina is set to be brought before the Parliamentary Privileges Committee after refusing to retract comments he had made towards Abela during a parliamentary session debate on the 200kg drug theft from AFM premises.

L-orizzont meanwhile reports that Maltapost has been ordered to pay €155,000 to the family of an employee who died in a fall off her work vehicle.

In-Nazzjon publishes comments by Bernard Grech, who on Thursday told a PPE summit that Europe should focus on remaining united and secure and striving for peace.