The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

Times of Malta, The Malta Independent and In-Nazzjon all report on a ruling in which court said voters were shamefully manipulated to change their addresses to government apartments they were granted in Siġġiewi even though they were not yet habitable.

Times of Malta also reports that teachers at government and Church schools could once again resort to industrial action after discussions between their union and the government on a new collective agreement collapsed.

The Malta Independent meanwhile reports on the decision by the Employment Commission that found political discrimination in the transfer of broadcaster Norman Vella from PBS to the airport's immigration section, soon after the 2013 election.

In-Nazzjon publishes comments by party leader Bernard Grech who on Wednesday accused the government of using the State Advocate to ensure the Vitals' inquiry remains unpublished.

L-orizzont meanwhile leads with news that Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico was shot multiple times in an assassination attempt on Wednesday.

The newspaper also reports on an interview by Emanuel Cuschieri on One Radio in which Joseph Muscat insisted on that the criminal case against him over the Vitals hospitals' deal was based on hearsay, lies and assumptions.