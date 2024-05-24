The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Friday.

Times of Malta leads with Prime Minister Robert Abela expressing concern over the possibility of unrest occurring during a planned meeting by Joseph Muscat's supporters ahead of his arraignment next week.

It also carries a story about how a man who stole priceless gold medals from the Malta Maritime Museum was jailed for seven years.

The Malta Independent reports on how Opposition Leader Bernard Grech has filed a judicial protest petitioning the court to give him a copy of the Vitals magisterial inquiry.

It also writes about Prime Minister Robert Abela denying using the power of incumbency to dish out goodies in the form of grants and cheques to citizens.

L-orrizont leads with a story about a new grant for parents of sixth-form students, who are set to receive a €500 allowance for three years if their children remain in school.

It also reports on how a group of people received €180,000 in compensation after getting injured in a malfunctioning lift in a Qawra hotel.

In-Nazzjon's main story reports on Bernard Grech making a public appeal for the Vitals inquiry to be published.

It also reports on Abela's concerns about people gathering for a solidarity meeting in support of Joseph Muscat.