The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

Times of Malta and the Malta Independent both lead with reports on how Joseph Muscat, Keith Schembri and Konrad Mizzi are expected to appear in court on Tuesday,

They are facing fraud charges connected to their roles in the deal that saw the privatisation of three state hospitals.

The Times describes how tensions are high, with a heavy police presence expected outside of court as Muscat's supporters are expected to gather there.

The newspaper also reports on a judicial protest filed by three top civil servants, who are also facing charges related to the hospitals deal, where they say that the Attorney General was with them in talks over the concession and therefore has a conflict of interest.

The Independent also reported on Judge Toni Abela from court, who slammed the inquiry leak but defended the media's right to report on the contents once it had been leaked.

The judge is presiding over the PN's case against the State Advocate and on Monday denied a request by the Opposition to have the leaked document produced in evidence.

L-orrizont's top story is coverage of Prime Minister Robert Abela's speech on Monday evening, where, referencing the start of court proceedings related to the Vitals inquiry, said that every person accused departs from a presumption of innocence.

The newspaper also reports on the death of a 78-year-old man, who died on Monday after falling down an empty well.

In-Nazzjon quotes Opposition Leader Bernard Grech saying that Prime Minister Robert Abela is complicit with those who"stole from the people" as their lead story.

It also leads with the man who died after falling down an empty well.