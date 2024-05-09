The following are the stories on Malta's newspaper front pages.

Times of Malta and l-orizzont lead with a statement by the president on the current political situation. The Times focuses on Myriam Spiteri Debono's appeal for the judiciary to be allowed to work in a serene atmosphere while l-orizzont quotes the president saying current events require reticence and caution.

In other stories, Times of Malta reports that Malta was represented at Vladimir Putin's inauguration earlier this week because Malta chairs the OSCE. The newspaper also carries a picture of European Parliament president Roberta Metsola meeting former German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

The Malta Independent leads with a statement by employer bodies that attacks on the judiciary strike at the heart of Malta's democratic credentials. It also reports that the European Central Bank would not comment on charges issued against Malta Central Bank Governor Edward Scicluna.

In-Nazzjon quotes PN leader Bernard Grech saying that it is only the PN that is working in the interests of the Maltese people, with the prime minister siding with the accused in the Vitals case. It also quotes Grech saying in parliament that the Opposition would start parliamentary disobedience in view of the Speaker's repeated decisions against the holding of urgent debates on the unfolding political situation.

l-orizzont says a new group has been set up to promote Malta's neutrality in foreign affairs. It also says the government has bought the property housing St Andrew Band Club in Lija to avoid the club's eviction.