The following are the leading stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

The Times, The Malta Independent, In-Nazzjon and l-Orrizzont all prominently feature news of the grisly discovery made by police yesterday after they found the body of a man dismembered in a suitcase off the Gżira seafront, close to Manoel Island.

Sources close to the investigation have said that the victim appeared to have been killed recently and the body was placed in a bag and dumped at sea in a different location.

An autopsy is expected to be carried out today.

All of the newspapers also carried reports about former PN MP and lawyer Jason Azzopardi being charged with filming Prime Minister Robert Abela and Justice Minister Jonathan Attard while they were in court.

The case revolves around a video published by NET news showing Prime Minister Robert Abela and Justice Minister Attard in a conversation at the courts on December 2.

Filming inside the law courts is prohibited without authorisation from the director general or the chief justice.

Separately, L-Orizzont also reports on how a youth consultation helped shape the government's recent labour migration policy.

In-Nazzjon also reports on a press conference held by PN MPs Mark Anthony Sammut, Ryan Callus and Eve Borg Bonello, who criticised the government's decision to redirect EU funds intended to electrify Malta's bus fleet to subsidise private electric cars.