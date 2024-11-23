These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta leads with news that a high-ranking government employee who was convicted of embezzlement is to face disciplinary action. Joseph Baldacchino was found guilty of misappropriating money while CEO of the Agency for the Welfare of Asylum Seekers. He now works for the Malta Food Agency.

The Malta Independent leads with court testimony in the Vitals case. The Department of Contracts was not involved in the concession, its former director general said.

It also reports on NGOs complaining that the prime minister is refusing to meet with them to discuss plans to reform the planning appeals process.

The newspaper also gives prominence to Malta’s cautious response to an International Criminal Court arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Foreign Affairs Minister Ian Borg said Malta was waiting for a common EU position.

L-Orizzont leads with Robert Abela inaugurating a school in Msida and him saying he wants to let the standards committee ‘do its job’ without interfering. It also reports that the Malta Council for Social and Economic Development, or MCESD, is to get a CEO for the first time.

