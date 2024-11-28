The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

Times of Malta leads with news that Clint Camilleri and Clayton Bartolo have been admonished while Bartolo will have to make a formal apology in parliament and refund excess money his wife earned as a fake consultant.

The newspaper also reports that lawyers representing Yorgen Fenech insisted in court on Wednesday that their client's trial could not take place “in an atmosphere of podcasts,” flagging a series of productions about Daphne Caruana Galizia’s assassination which, they said, had been uploaded in flagrant breach of a court ban.

The Malta Independent also reports on the standards' committee decision, while in a separate piece, the newspaper reports that the European Parliament has approved the new EU top team led by Ursula von der Leyen to take office next month.

In-Nazzjon meanwhile publishes comments by PN leader Bernard Grech who on Wednesday said Robert Abela was still trying to "save" Camilleri despite being as guilty as Bartolo.

It separately reports on how MCAST students fed up with the ongoing dispute between the government and the teachers’ union occupied a roundabout in Mosta on Wednesday and took to the streets demanding better pay for their teachers.

L-orizzont reports that Bartolo's wife Amanda Muscat has refunded the excess money she earned as a fake consultant.

The newspaper also reports on the approval of the new commission's team, which includes Malta's Glenn Micallef.