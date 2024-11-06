The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

The Times of Malta leads with Prime Minister Robert Abela's speech in parliament on Tuesday evening, during which he outlines his vision for the country. Malta Today, the Malta Independent and l-Orrizzont also feature coverage of this speech on their front pages.

The Times also features an interview with a Maltese man whose home was partially destroyed during devastating flooding in Valencia, Spain.

Malta Today features a report on how the Libyan School in Ta Giorni has filed a planning application to build a mosque and apartment block on its premises.

The Malta Independent also reports on a report charting data about Golden passport visa buyers in Malta.

L-Orrizzont runs with a curtain raiser explaining how the votes of the US presidential election will be counted and when a result can be expected.

It also reports on the government pledging to invest in more community services for mental health.

In-Nazzjon leads with Bernard Grech's reaction to the Prime Miniter's speech, saying that Abela has once again proved he lacks vision to lead the country.

It also runs a report on how there is yet to be a tender filed calling for the construction of a new hospital in Gozo.