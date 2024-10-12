These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta leads with the mayor of Pembroke expressing concern about plans for the Villa Rosa site in St George’s Bay.

The newspaper also reports that Enemalta is looking for a transport service provider to move generators around the island during power cuts.

The Malta Independent leads with MCAST students demanding an immediate end to a dispute between educators and management that has stretched into the new academic year.

The newspaper also gives prominent to Bernard Grech saying PBS is still being used “to hide the truth, denying those who disagree with government.”

In-Nazzjon dedicates its front page to PN leader Bernard Grech addressing a media summit at parliament. Grech, the newspaper writes, “delivered a message of encouragement to journalists”.

L-Orizzont leads with Robert Abela attending a global summit in Cyprus and saying the geopolitical status quo in the Mediterranean offers no peace of mind.