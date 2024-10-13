The following are the main stories in Sunday's newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta leads with news that several major government projects have ground to a halt, after the government’s contract review board stopped meeting just before summer, leaving pending cases before the board in limbo.

It also reports that a 39-year-old man is under arrest after he assaulted police officers and broke one’s hand inside the Sliema police station on Friday night.

The Malta Independent on Sunday leads with an article on how the PN believes that a trackless tram or a similar form of dedicated rapid transit system would be the best way to help tackle the traffic problems in the country in the long term.

The newspaper also publishes comments by the former director-general of the Malta Employers' Association Joseph Farrugia who said that introducing mandatory union membership would take Malta a step closer to becoming like North Korea.

Malta Today and Illum lead with an article on how Robert Abela persuaded ministers to support a Cabinet proposal to change the Villa Rosa local plan despite several expressing strong misgivings.

Il-Mument meanwhile reports that the owners of a business that sells artisanal products have been ordered to vacate their premises within the industrial business district in Gozo following a €9 million investment.

It-Torċa publishes findings of a new survey by statistician and professor Vince Marmarà that if a general election were to be held tomorrow, Labour would win by a majority of around 12,000 votes.

Kullħadd meanwhile claims PN MP Karol Aquilina has taken control of the party's communications arm.