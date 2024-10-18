The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Friday.

Times of Malta, The Malta Independent and In-Nazzjon report that Malta is in breach of EU regulations by allowing sewage to be discharged without undergoing secondary treatment.

Times of Malta separately reports that Infrastructure Malta is taking legal action against the private contractor responsible for maintaining a green wall of plants next to Marsa-Ħamrun bypass.

The Malta Independent also reports that the owners of the site known as Villa Rosa fully welcomed and supported the public discussion initiated by the Planning Authority to update the local plan for the area.

In-Nazzjon meanwhile marks International Day for the Eradication of Poverty.

L-orizzont reports on the government's launch of a process to define a comprehensive vision for Malta for the next 25 years.