The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta leads with news that the Catholic Church plans to continue “retreating” from Malta’s banking industry by diluting its shareholding further, according to the Curia’s administrative secretary.

Separately, the newspaper reports that Chief Justice Mark Chetcuti apologised on Tuesday after press photographers were banned from covering the ceremony marking the opening of the forensic year at the law courts.

MaltaToday and L-orizzont lead with Iran's launch of a missile barrage on Israel.

The MaltaToday also reports that the Health Ministry has published an inquiry report on Stephen Mangion's death.

Separately, L-orizzont refers to Chief Justice Chetcuti's comments, who on Tuesday said it was time to review the jury system.

The Malta Independent and In-Nazzjon carry an article about an MUT protest at MCAST's Paola campus over a delayed collective agreement for lecturers and staff.

The Independent also refers to comments by Chief Justice Chetcuti, who on Tuesday warned that influential people should weigh their words so as not to damage the administration of justice.

In-Nazzjon meanwhile publishes a statement by the PN which on Tuesday urged the government to allocate more manpower and provide a better infrastructure for the law courts.