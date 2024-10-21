The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta leads with a study commissioned by the Chamber of Commerce, which showed that the biggest economic challenge facing the country is a mismatch between education and jobs.

The newspaper also reports that the Budget, today week, is expected to feature a major drive for private pensions.

The Malta Independent quotes the justice minister saying that the authorities will not shirt from revoking licences over construction rule violations. It also reports how the prime minister on Sunday spoke of a need for targeted incentives to raise the country's birth rate.

l-orizzont quotes the prime minister saying every budget measure will be part of the country's strategic direction.

In-Nazzjon leads with the PN leader's speech on Sunday, where he said his party wants every individual to progress, along with the country. It also reports that the cost of living remains the people's biggest concern.