The following are the stories that made it to the newspaper's front pages.

Times of Malta leads with the findings of an investigation by the Police Complaints Inquiry Board into how the police acted in the run-up to the murder of Nicolette Ghirxi and the subsequent police shooting of her ex-partner and alleged assailant. The newspaper also reports that a council member of the FKNK hunters' federation was found to be illegally trapping birds.

The Malta Independent also leads with the findings of the police board. It also gives prominence to survey findings that inflation and a labour market strain are worrying investors.

The survey, by EY, tops the front page of In-Nazzjon, which reports that 70% of respondents said that the infrastructure is not coping with the population rise. It also reports that parliament 'approved' a motion by the PN for the House Environment Committee to discuss local plan revisions.

l-orizzont says the prime minister addressed the EY conference and spoke of a vision of Malta that is resilient and innovative. It also reports that 70% of investors believe they will still be in Malta, a decade from now.