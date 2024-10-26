These are the stories making front pages in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta leads with news of the opening of the €30 million art museum MICAS.

The newspaper also gives prominence to a court sentence in which an Instagram content creator was fined €1,000 for having said a circus should be burned down.

The Malta Independent leads with a standards commissioner report which found that it was “ethically dubious”, albeit not an outright breach, for a minister to have been tagged in a paid post by celebrity Ira Losco.

The newspaper also reports the Education Commissioner has said he is seriously concerned about an ongoing dispute between educators and MCAST management.

L-Orizzont leads with Robert Abela inaugurating MICAS. It also gives prominence to Jason Micallef, who says that as delegate to oversee implementation of Labour’s electoral programme he is giving particular focus to completing a racing track and carnival village.

In-Nazzjon leads with the PN announcing its theme for its upcoming general council meeting as ‘Malta Żagħżugħa’ (Youthful Malta).

The newspaper also cites PN leader Bernard Grech’s calls for an economic model “that focuses on the individual”.