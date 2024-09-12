The following are the stories making the front pages of Malta's newspapers.

Times of Malta reports that APB Bank is in advanced talks to purchase HSBC Malta. HSBC in a company announcement said it was carrying out a strategic review of its operations in Malta.

Times of Malta also reports that the family of former MP Karl Gouder has made a public call for information after he was found dead in Valletta on Tuesday.

The Malta Independent reports how HSBC is undertaking a strategic review of its shareholding in Malta and will consider a full range of options. It also says the PN and the PL are backing the Gouder family's public call for information.

l-orizzont homes in on an address by Parliamentary Secretary Rebecca Buttigieg at a conference on workplace inclusivity, saying both employers and trade unions must ensure that minorities are not isolated. It also features a meeting that the General Workers Union had with Alex Sciberras, a candidate for the presidency of the Labour Party, and a meeting between the prime minister and a delegation of the Malta Union of Teachers ahead of the Budget.

In-Nazzjon gives prominence to a PN call for truth and justice in the case of the death of Karl Gouder. It also says that the PN is offering support to HSBC workers as the bank considers its position in Malta.