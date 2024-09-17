The following are the stories that made the front pages in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

Times of Malta leads with a report on how a hyperbaric consultant has been suspended from his post at Mater Dei Hospital, pending the outcome of the magisterial inquiry into the death of a Polish scuba diver in July.

It is understood that the consultant had gone home and left a junior trainee to monitor the man while he received treatment in the hyperbaric chamber.

The newspaper also reports on how it took authorities some four hours to reopen a major arterial road on Monday morning, following a car catching fire in the area. The Transport Ministry said there were safety concerns that needed to be addressed before it could be reopened, causing standstill traffic during yesterday's morning rush hour.

The Malta Independent prominently carries a report from court about how a magisterial inquiry is going ahead into allegations that LESA officials were running a fine cancelling racket.

The allegations were made by lawyer Jason Azzopardi in a lengthy court application which claimed that hundreds of unsuspecting tourists were lumped with traffic fines for contraventions committed by local drivers who were also spared penalty points.

It also features a report on a supposed second assassination attempt made on US Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

In-Nazzjon leads with Opposition Leader Bernard Grech saying he intends to nominate former PN MP Karl Gouder as well as former Head of EC representation in Malta, both of whom are deceased, for the Ġieħ ir-Repubblika award.

It also features a report on the PN's announcement of its theme for this year's Independence Day celebration.

L-Orrizont prominently features a report on Prime Minister Robert Abela meeting members of the Malta Employers' Association to discuss their pre-budget proposals.

It also reports that the foreign population in Malta has grown by 15.3% in the last year.