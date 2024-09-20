The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Friday.

Times of Malta and The Malta Independent lead with news that the European Union's top court has ruled that Malta's trapping of protected finches for "research purposes" is illegal.

Both newspapers also report on Transport Malta's plan to ease traffic congestion ahead of the academic year, which starts next week.

Among others, no new permits for road works near schools will be issued in the coming weeks.

In-Nazzjon meanwhile publishes comments by Bernard Grech who on Thursday told party supporters the Maltese people will win the upcoming general election.

L-orizzont leads with an article about an increase in the number of "quality tourists" who choose to fly with KM Malta Airlines.

Separately, the newspaper refers to the government's pledge to continue defending hunters and trappers' "legal practices".