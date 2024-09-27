The following are the stories that made the front pages of Malta's newspapers on Friday.

The Times of Malta leads with the arrest of three men following a shootout in Magħtab late on Wednesday night.

The shooting came following an argument between residents and another man at about 10.30 pm in Triq Santa Klara, with residents saying they heard five shots ringing out into the night.

L-Orrizont also covered the shooting on its front page.

The Times also carries a story about how Planning Minister Clint Camilleri, or at least someone using his email address, objected to a change in planning policy put up for public consultation by his own ministry.

The minister has denied sending in an objection to the public consultation, saying it would be ludicrous for him to do so.

L-Orrizont reports on Prime Minister Robert Abela's address at the United Nations in New York.

He said that global leaders should keep environmental obligations at the forefront in the face of the challenges posed by rising sea levels.

The newspaper also reports that the number of people waiting for social housing has decreased.

In-Nazzjon leads with a court report on how former Labour MP Silvio Grixti has been hit with a € 4.5 million freezing order. Grixti is currently facing charges related to a benefits fraud racket.

It also reports on a meeting between the Malta Employers Association and Bernard Grech, where Grech said that the PN is ready to lead the country into the future hand in hand with social partners.