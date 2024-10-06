The following are the stories which have made the front pages of Malta's Sunday newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta leads with comments by the CEO of low-cost airline Ryanair, who says he wants to see a doubling of passengers carried on Malta routes, to eight million.

It also reports how a woman with autism spends her nights at Mount Carmel Hospital, where she shares a ward with a man awaiting trial for murder and a self-proclaimed rapist.

MaltaToday says the top concerns of the Maltese people are foreigners and traffic, according to a survey.

The Malta Independent on Sunday leads with remarks by the president of the Chamber of Advocates about the need for more effective disciplinary measures against members of the judiciary and lawyers. It also carries remarks by the president of the Chamber of Planners that urban planning 'has been thrown to the dogs'.

Il-Mument says the financial sector is facing serious difficulties, with the lessons of greylisting not having been learnt.

KullHadd says PN leader Bernard Grech was angered by leaks about the PN's planned pre-budget document and is planning something else instead. The newspaper also says the government is catering for the modern challenges facing Maltese families.

It-Torċa gives prominence to what it describes as an analysis of the government's work.