European Safer Gambling Week 2024 is an annual event that unites operators, regulators, researchers and advocates to highlight the importance of ensuring a safer gambling environment across Europe. The event underlines the shared responsibility of stakeholders to mitigate gambling-related harm, emphasising education, transparency and the implementation of responsible practices.

The Responsible Gaming Foundation (RGF) actively participated in the fourth edition of the initiative, reinforcing its ongoing commitment to safeguarding players and advocating for ethical gambling practices. Through a week-long mini-campaign consisting of short video clips with a direct message to players, the RGF showcased its proactive approach to addressing core concerns. RGF staff featured in these clips.

The event has grown exponentially over the years, reflecting an industry-wide acknowledgement of the importance of safer gambling measures. The main objectives of this event were to raise awareness, provide customers with the information they need to gamble safely, signpost the resources and help available to those who need it, and discuss the latest developments in regulations and research. These objectives resonate well with those of the foundation, and therefore, it was natural for it to align with the cause and participate wholeheartedly.

The foundation places a lot of value on collaboration. As one of the advocates for responsible gaming in Malta, it sought to amplify its mission of promoting ethical gambling practices. Following a very successful Sigma Europe 2024 the preceding week, the European Safer Gambling Week 2024 provides a sobering and reflective period that allows us to refocus our priorities. One cannot deny the significance and importance of the industry for Malta, contributing significantly to GDP, employment and international recognition as a hub for innovation and regulation. It has attracted global operators and generated economic growth through tax revenues, job creation and the development of ancillary industries such as technology and hospitality.

Malta has the unparalleled ability to set an extraordinary new standard in the realm of responsible gaming

Malta’s robust regulatory framework, combined with its strategic location and skilled workforce, has positioned the island as a leader in the gaming industry. This sector not only enhances Malta’s economic resilience but also underscores its commitment to maintaining high standards of compliance and player protection, ensuring sustainable growth in a competitive global market.

Equally, I firmly believe that Malta possesses all the necessary attributes, capabilities and outstanding talent to firmly establish itself as a global hub for responsible gaming. With its trailblazing and pioneering approach to gaming regulation, Malta has already proved its mettle by showcasing exceptional leadership qualities when it comes to providing a safe, secure and meticulously well-regulated gaming environment.

By effectively leveraging its rock-solid legal framework, harnessing the unrivalled expertise of key stakeholders and demonstrating an unwavering commitment to continuous innovation, Malta has the unparalleled ability to set an extraordinary new standard in the realm of responsible gaming.

By wholeheartedly placing emphasis on comprehensive research, promoting extensive education opportunities and fostering a spirit of collaboration between regulators, operators and consumers, Malta will not only enhance the paramount importance of player protection but will also exponentially bolster its reputation as a leader in ethical gaming practices.

Undoubtedly, with a firm dedication to this shared national vision, it is indeed conceivable that integrity and responsibility will become the bedrock upon which the entire gaming industry within Malta flourishes and continues to thrive in a truly exemplary manner.

As another European Safer Gambling Week comes and goes, RGF reflects on the remarkable progress made and the numerous challenges that lie ahead.

Throughout the week’s activities, we successfully generated a substantial level of awareness and initiated engaging dialogues, but we fully acknowledge the need for sustained effort to ensure long-lasting and impactful change. As the industry continues to evolve and make advancements, initiatives such as European Safer Gambling Week serve as a reminder of the vital importance of aligning economic interests with unmatched social responsibility.

For the foundation, this alignment is not merely a goal but an important guiding principle, deeply ingrained in its core vision for a significantly safer and remarkably healthier future for all players involved in the gambling industry.

We remain steadfast in our commitment to promoting responsible gambling practices, safeguarding the welfare of individuals and embracing cutting-edge measures to ensure an unparalleled level of protection and support.

Kevin O’Neill is general manager at the Responsible Gaming Foundation. E-mail kevin.oneill.1@rgf.org.mt.

www.rgf.org.mt