A tract of land beneath the Vittoriosa bastions along the promenade leading to Kalkara is to be turned into a Mediterranean garden, the Environment Ministry said on Saturday.

The 1,500 square metre site was previously used as an oil depot and is currently empty, save for some boats on trailers.

Environment Minister Miriam Dalli and Public Cleansing Parliamentary Secretary Glenn Bedingfield visited the site this week, accompanied by representatives from the Grand Harbour Regeneration Corporation, Ambjent Malta and Vittoriosa Mayor John Boxall.

The site will include native flora, shaded picnic areas, winding gravel paths, and a 400-square-metre event arena.

Works will be led by the GHRC and form part of the entity’s broader project to regenerate the Kalkara Creek area.

GHRC CEO Gino Cauchi said roughly 8cm of gravel will be layered over 50cm of soil at the site, to reduce water loss. Plants will be watered through reservoirs fed by a spring discovered during works in a separate project.

An aerial view of the former oil depot site to be regenerated. Image: Google Maps

“Whether it’s a major regeneration or a neighbourhood upgrade, we are adopting a holistic approach across all entities to bring open spaces and greenery into people’s lives,” Minister Dalli said. “The works in Birgu are a perfect example of how we are creating community spaces that are beautiful, accessible, and built to last.”

Dalli also visited a project by Ambjent Malta at the entrance to Vittoriosa. The €230,000 investment includes soil reinstatement, soft landscaping, and the installation of protective membranes over historic underground shelters.

Ambjent Malta Director General Herman Galea noted, “This project enhances the environmental quality of the area while respecting the site’s unique character. It’s a good example of how we can blend practical improvements with sensitivity to heritage.”