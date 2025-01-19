Four emergency patients were successfully treated at St Thomas Hospital last weekend, after being transferred from Mater Dei Hospital under a new initiative aimed at easing the burden on the public healthcare system.

These patients, all deemed non-life-threatening cases at Mater Dei Hospital, received timely and effective care at St Thomas, allowing them to recover and be discharged promptly.

This new partnership, which includes two other private hospitals, is aimed at freeing up beds at the national public hospital for the most serious and life-threatening cases that end up in the Emergency Room at our national hospital.

At St Thomas Hospital, our state-of-the-art emergency service has been operational since 2016 and now provides tried-and-tested 24/7 care.

Our ER, which has been fully vetted and approved by the Health Standards Directorate as recently as last September, is overseen by a consultant physician with over 40 years of experience and is supported by a robust team that includes at least two doctors on duty at all times and a roster of leading surgeons for emergency procedures.

Nearly all of these doctors and surgeons are the same healthcare professionals that work at Mater Dei Hospital – ensuring the same standard of care is provided to patients, wherever they are treated.

St Thomas also has a tailored nursing contingent. This is complemented by a dedicated team of anaesthetists and other specialists that is constantly expanding.

How does the system work? Patients at Mater Dei Hospital are assessed through a triage system aligned with the universal 1-to-5 triage scale.

Life-threatening cases, rated as levels 1 or 2, are treated at Mater Dei Hospital while cases assessed as levels 3, 4 or 5 can now be managed at St Thomas.

Patients are transported via ambulance, and St Thomas hospital can admit up to 15 patients for overnight stays while handling many additional cases that require short-term emergency care – further relieving the pressure on MDH.

With a fully equipped radiology department and a brand-new laboratory capable of performing real-time blood and urine tests, St Thomas ensures swift and accurate diagnostics.

In the coming months, as this collaboration ramps up, a new hotline is expected to be released, and I am confident that together we can ensure patient needs continue to be met at the highest of standards.

The following are stories of the first four emergency patients treated at St Thomas, as part of this new partnership with Mater Dei.

Patient A: 16-year-old female with glandular fever

Patient A was transferred to St Thomas Hospital from MDH after arriving by ambulance, accompanied by her mother.

She was admitted for observation and supportive care due to a diagnosis of glandular fever brought on by an initial viral infection.

Due to the high rate of contagiousness of the virus, the patient was provided with a single room and received treatment that included pain management, intravenous fluids (IVI), antiemetics to manage vomiting and routine blood tests.

This new partnership is aimed at freeing up beds at the national public hospital - Kristen Buhagiar

Her condition was closely monitored throughout the weekend, ensuring a smooth recovery. On Monday, after three days of care, she was discharged. This transfer freed up a bed at MDH for the entire weekend, allowing the public hospital to accommodate more critical patients.

Patient B: 38-year-old male with appendicitis

Patient B arrived at MDH with abdominal pain and was diagnosed with appendicitis. Due to his otherwise healthy medical history and lack of co-morbidities, he was transferred to St Thomas Hospital for treatment.

After initial triage and a thorough medical evaluation by our team, he underwent laparoscopic keyhole surgery that same evening.

The procedure, performed by a leading general and colorectal surgeon, was successful and with no complications. Pre-operatively, the patient received IV antibiotics and experienced minimal pain.

He was fit for discharge the following day, equipped with a comprehensive post-operative care plan and advice. His treatment and recovery, completed within 24 hours, exemplified the efficiency of this PPP approach in handling straightforward surgical emergencies.

Patient C: 42-year-old female with abdominal pain

Patient C presented to MDH with abdominal pain and was diagnosed with acute appendicitis after a CT scan.

She was transferred to St Thomas Hospital for surgery and post-operative care. While her appendicectomy was successful, her recovery required extended observation due to her living alone and being a non-Maltese national.

The care team at St Thomas concluded that, given the absence of a clear support system of family or loved ones on the island, the patient would be best served with an extended stay at STH.

Her consultant reviewed her condition twice over the course of her stay to ensure optimal recovery and address any additional needs.

After careful monitoring, she was discharged on Monday, having benefitted from the personalised attention made possible through this partnership.

Patient D: Female in her late 20s with uncomplicated appendicitis

Patient D was transferred to St Thomas Hospital from MDH after presenting with standard symptoms of appendicitis.

She was stable, experienced no significant complications and was a suitable candidate for transfer under the PPP initiative. Following treatment and observation, she made a smooth recovery and was discharged shortly thereafter.

Her case served as a typical example of how straightforward cases could be efficiently managed in a private hospital setting, reducing the burden on MDH.

Kristen Buhagiar is clinical director at St Thomas Hospital.