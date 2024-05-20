A Turkish company is to set up a Malta subsidiary to produce wind turbine components, the prime minister said on Monday.

Gimas will invest an initial €7.5 million and employ 44 full-timers at its facility at Ħal Far, Robert Abela said when he met the company’s management officials on the 10,000sq metre site. Operations will start in the second quarter of next year.

It will be the company’s first manufacturing facility outside Turkey, giving it a foothold in the EU market.

The company will also set up a training academy for apprentices.

The prime minister welcomed the investment, particularly since it will involve renewable energy, and said it will create new jobs in the green economy for engineers, technicians and others.

The prime minister was accompanied by Economy Minister Silvio Schembri and Malta Enterprise CEO Kurt Farrugia.