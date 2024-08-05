Two Ukrainian nationals were rushed to Malter Dei Hospital late on Sunday after suffering injuries in a brawl on Triq il-Modd, Swieqi.

In a statement on Monday, the police said they were alerted to the brawl at around 11.30pm.

Once on site, the police were informed of an argument between two Ukrainians aged 27 and 32, and two Serbians who live in Swieqi and are aged 31 and 33.

The police said a hammer was used during the brawl.

The 27-year-old suffered grievous injuries while the 32-year-old suffered slight injuries.

The police meanwhile arrested the two Serbian men in a Swieqi residence.

Police investigations are ongoing.