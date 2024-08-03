Two motorists were taken to Mater Dei Hospital on Saturday after being seriously injured in two separate accidents in the morning.
The first accident happened at around 7:30am, when a woman was injured in a collision with another such vehicle on Triq is-Salina in Naxxar.
The police said the St Paul’s Bay resident was carrying an 83-year-old Naxxar resident as passenger when her Symphony SR motorcycle collided with a Honda motorcycle being ridden by a 50-year-old man from Mosta.
The second incident occurred around an hour later, at around 8:30am, when police believe a 24-year-old female Żebbuġ resident lost control of the Suzuki Swift she was driving and collided with a wall on Triq Ħ’Attard in her locality.
Both women were taken to Mater Dei Hospital where they were certified as being seriously injured.
Police investigations into both incidents are ongoing.
