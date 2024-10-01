Two men were taken to Mater Dei Hospital on Monday afternoon after being seriously injured in two separate accidents. 

In a statement published on Tuesday, the police said the first accident happened at 5pm, when a 36-year-old man was injured in a collision with another vehicle on Triq Villabete, Żabbar. 

The Marsascala resident suffered injuries after his Volkswagen Golf collided with a Peugeot 2008 that was being driven by a 44-year-old woman from Żejtun.

The second accident took place around an hour later, at around 6.15pm in Triq L-Imdina, Attard. 

Police said that a 32-year-old motorcyclist from Żebbug collided with a Nissan Qashqai, that was being driven by a 42-year-old man from St Paul’s Bay. 

Medical teams assisted both victims on-site before they were taken to Mater Dei Hospital via ambulance. 

Police later certified that the 36-year-old man and the motorcyclist sustained grievous injuries. 

The police are investigating. 

