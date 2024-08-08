Two people were injured in two different traffic collisions and had to be hospitalised yesterday, police said on Thursday.

The first incident happened at around 3pm in Triq Sant Antnin in Marsascala, where an 80-year-old man was struck by a Peugeot Tweet being driven by another 80-year-old man in Paola.

The second incident happened at 9pm in Triq il-Fejġel in Rabat, where a 65-year-old woman from Rabat was hit by a Toyota Ractis being driven by a 76-year-old man, also from Rabat.

In both instances, the victims were assisted by a medical team on site and were later transferred to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance for further treatment.

They were both certified as having suffered grievous injuries

Police investigations into both cases are still ongoing.