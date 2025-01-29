Updated 1pm

Two magistrates have declined to launch separate inquiries into Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri, saying they cannot do so as the requests were filed in the wrong court.

The requests, filed by lawyer and former PN MP Jason Azzopardi, centred on suspicions of corruption in the granting of mooring spots at Mġarr Harbour and the construction of a public swimming pool in Victoria.

In separate decrees, Magistrate Ian Farrugia and Magistrate Antoine Mifsud Bonnici both noted that the claims concerned alleged crimes committed in Gozo, not Malta.

The Gozo Minister and others named as suspects in Azzopardi’s requests had all, through their lawyers, raised objections about the magistrates’ jurisdiction, arguing that the applications were filed in the wrong court.

Orders given by Chief Justice Mark Chetcuti in April 2024 made it clear that such cases were to be handled by the Gozo law court, not that in Malta.

Both magistrates work in the Malta courts and they therefore recused themselves from looking into the allegations or deciding whether or not they merit a fully-fledged magisterial probe.

When contacted by Times of Malta, Azzopardi said he had re-filed his requests for investigations, this time before the Gozo law court.

The decisions were both published on Wednesday and come less than one month after Azzopardi first filed requests for probes.

In a brief statement on social media, Azzopardi said it was indicative that the targets of his requests had objected to the inquiries on purely procedural grounds, saying “Obviously, that’s what innocent people do, right?”

“Anyone who thinks it is easy for a citizen to request a magisterial inquiry is sorely mistaken, because they face challenges that the police do not when they are the ones requesting an investigation,” Azzopardi said.

The government has said it intends to “reform” the current system of magisterial inquiries, accusing Azzopardi of abusing it for political ends.

Azzopardi has filed a series of requests for court probes centred on allegations of government corruption. In some cases – such as claims about an ID card racket or corruption at LESA – the courts have said there are sufficient grounds to launch probes. In another, focused on Lands Authority CEO Robert Vella, the court dismissed his request.

Another request of Azzopardi’s focused on Gozo Minister Camilleri, alleging corruption in a major roadworks project, is still being assessed by the courts.