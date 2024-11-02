Two teenagers and a pregnant woman were taken to hospital on Saturday morning after they were involved in a crash between a van and a horse-drawn sulky.

The crash occurred at around 7.30am, a police spokesperson said.

A 34-year-old Iklin man driving a Peugeot Partner van involved in the crash was not injured. His passenger, a 34-year-old woman from Siġġiewi, also appeared unhurt but was in a state of shock following the crash.

She was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for check-ups as she is pregnant, the police said.

The two teenagers riding the sulky – an 18-year-old from Qormi and 15-year-old boy – were also taken to hospital.

No information about their medical condition was available at the time of writing.

A police spokesperson said the horse was led away from the scene and is being checked for any injuries.

