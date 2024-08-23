Two traffic accidents - including one in which a vehicle ended on its side - were reported on the same spot on Labour Road in Paola on Thursday.

No serious injuries were reported.

The police told Times of Malta the first crash happened at 4pm on Labour Road corner with Triq Prinċep Albertu.

The crash involved a Honda FR-V driven by a 54-year-old man from Valletta and a DAF CF driven by a 28-year-old man from St Paul's Bay.

The Valletta man was taken to Mater Dei Hospital, but no information is available about his condition.

Less than six hours later - at 9.45pm - another accident was reported on Labour Road corner with Triq Prinċep Albertu.

This time, a Toyota Townace driven by a 33-year-old man from Żebbuġ ended up on its side. The other car involved in the accident - a Jaguar F-Pace was being driven by a 35-year-old man from Paola, a police spokesperson said.

The driver of the van was taken to Mater Dei and the road was temporarily closed.

An electricity pole was damaged in the crash, so Enemalta personnel and Civil Protection Department officials went on-site to clear the road of any danger.

It was reopened to traffic at 12.30am on Friday when it was confirmed the injured man was not at risk of dying.

Further information about his condition was not yet available by Friday morning.

Police investigations are ongoing.