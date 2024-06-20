Do you find yourself increasingly confused by the sheer amount of bonuses on offer when you sign up for a new casino? While extremely attractive, the terminology and volume used can be off-putting. Below, we break down the bonuses on offer at casinos and help you find the right ones.

Platform and in-game bonuses

The first step is to understand the difference between bonuses offered by the platform and those built into a game. A bonus offered by the platform is one the provider awards you. This will typically be when you play or make a deposit. The idea is that it keeps you loyal to their service and keeps you coming back for more.

In-game bonuses are won when playing a particular game. They are also known as rewards and jackpots. For example, you may get a multiplier bonus in a slot game that increases your current total. Games that usually use classic symbolism, like the Mega Joker slot game, will use a joker symbol to trigger a bonus. Others may have different symbols or criteria.

To make matters more complex, some games offer bonuses provided by the developers. These are usually progressive jackpots. Every time someone spins a reel, a small amount is taken from the wager and placed into a large pot. This pot can be linked across the developer's games, and one person will eventually win. These are often quite substantial amounts.

If you are just starting, don't worry too much about in-game bonuses. It is better to get used to the platform, see what the operator is providing you with, and get used to the games before seeking ones with large bonuses and jackpots.

The welcome or sign-up bonus

The welcome or sign-up bonus is offered to people who are just opening an account at an online casino. Very often, it can come as a package. For example, it may include a match deposit bonus and free spins. Its purpose is to get people to try out the company, and its selection of games and to make them stay.

Very often, many welcome bonuses will have minor differences between them but generally, they are all the same. This means you should combine them with other factors, such as the variety of games on offer and customer service reviews. You should also try to pick the bonus that is best for your needs. If you plan to play poker, then there is no point in signing up for a bonus that includes free slot spins.

Make sure you also read the terms and conditions. For example, although a casino offers a bonus, you may have to make multiple deposits to get the full benefit of it.

Deposit match bonus

This is arguably the most important bonus. It provides you with a matched amount of funds relevant to your deposit. For example, a 100% matched deposit bonus would give you 100% of any deposit you make. If you put in $100, the casino would give you another $100 to gamble with.

Casinos will have a limit on how much you can deposit and they will match. For example, they may have an upper limit of $3000. Anything above this would not be matched, but these amounts will depend on the casino itself.

A no-deposit bonus is the opposite and is extremely rare in online casinos. It provides a small amount of credit and free spins to anyone who signs up so they can try the games on offer. However, they do not have to deposit any money so can essentially play for free.

Free spins bonus

A free spins bonus gives you credit for having free attempts at spinning slot machine reels. Any money you win then goes into your bankroll. They are extremely useful as they let you play and win without using your bankroll for a short period.

Free spins bonuses often come with conditions attached. You may only be able to play a select number of titles with them, which may exclude you from the more well-known games. In addition, free spins can sometimes exclude you from accessing slot bonus rounds. This is where the most money is won.

VIP bonus

These are special bonuses for people who deposit a lot of money regularly. They are tiered into different levels such as silver, bronze, gold, and platinum. These may come as a package, so you may get free spins, matched bonuses, and even specialist treatment, like invitations to special tournaments.

Payment method bonus

As fees charged by payment providers increase, these payment method bonuses are becoming more popular. They will provide you with a match bonus or free spins if you pay in a certain way. For example, you may get a bonus for paying in cryptocurrency or bank transfer.

There are other bonuses available, and your potential casino should have information on them. Decide what you want to play, how much you will spend, and how frequently you will be taking part. This should help you decide on one that is right for you.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.rgf.org.mt/