Are you experiencing sleep disturbances? Are your days characterised by mood instability, unexplained tiredness, a lack of memory? Have you lost your spark, is your hair dull and dry, and your weight gain out of control?

If so, you are not alone. And next month, you can join a workshop with other women who have been living with these symptoms to realise they are not just a normal part of life.

Loss of libido, brain fog and hot flushes during what is described as ‘change of life’ have been considered unavoidable for too long now. But this need not be the case, according to functional medicine and hormonal health expert Dr Irina Matveikova.

The author of four books, she will be flying over from Spain to address the workshop, organised by Pink and Niumee, at The Phoenicia Malta on October 23, in the wake of World Menopause Day.

Pink Women’s Wellbeing Brunch, Hormones and Menopause

At the Pink Women’s Wellbeing Brunch, Hormones and Menopause, Matveikova will unveil the “hidden truths” behind menopause, showing there are powerful solutions to help balance hormones and create optimal health and vitality.

With more than 25 years of professional experience, Matveikova has become an international reference in the area of functional and preventive medicine, developing her own personalised methods that are based on a comprehensive and advanced diagnosis of the patient’s global health, with a particular focus on functional nutrition, microbiome and patient re-education.

She will help women at the workshop understand hormonal patterns and show them what to be aware of; to learn how to stay healthy and full of energy at any age.

Tackling the ‘secret power of hormones’, Matveikova will shed light on the root causes of their dysfunction and look at delaying and reversing the signs of ageing too.

You do not need to live with discomfort, dryness and recurrent urinary tract infections, muscle stiffness and diminished concentration, Matveikova says, dispelling the “myth” that nothing can be done.

The workshop is being held between 9.30am and 1pm and tickets, at €75, which include brunch, can be booked online from www.ticketline.com.mt.

The Pink Women’s Wellbeing Brunch is sponsored by Porsche, Browns and Shades, Tettiera and The London Essence.