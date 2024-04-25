Unemployment rose by 131 to 1,144 in March compared to the same month last year, official statistics issued on Thursday show.

Increases were recorded in most age groups. Men accounted for 68.4 per cent of total registrants.

Unemployment in Malta remains very low.

Year-on-year decreases of 10 persons and nine persons respectively were recorded among those registering for work for 21 to 52 weeks and for over one year. On the other hand, the number of persons registering for work for under 21 weeks increased by 150.

In March 2024, the number of persons with a disability who were registering for work increased by three when compared to the previous year, reaching 237.

The largest share of persons, sought occupations as clerical support workers, the National Statistics Office said.